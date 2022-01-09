For most us, 2021 was not nearly as rough a year as 2020 had been, but that does not mean it was completely without tragedy. One of the hardest blows came on the final day of the year.

On the afternoon of December 31st, we got word that Betty White had passed away just days before her 100th birthday. The much loved actress, who many call a "National Treasure", reportedly passed away in her sleep at the age of 99.

At the time of her passing, a 100th birthday special had already been produced and there were plans for it to be shown in theaters nationwide. Fathom Events, the distributors of the special, still plan to show it in theaters. We can only imagine that the special, which will celebrate the life of the longtime TV actress, has been updated to account for her passing.

A statement on the Fathom Events website says:

Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the "luckiest broad on two feet” to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long. We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.

Where and when can we see the Betty White special in Maine and New Hampshire?

The event will air in participating theaters at 1 PM, 4 PM, and 7 PM on January 17th, what would have been her 100th birthday. In Maine, you'll be able to see it at the Regal Cinema 10 in Augusta and the Regal Brunswick 10. In New Hampshire, you'll be able to see it at the Regal Fox Run Stadium 15 in Newington.