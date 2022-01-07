Doting dad Travis Barker took to social media to wish his beautiful daughter, Alabama Barker, a "Happy Sweet 16." The famous rocker's daughter's birthday was on Dec. 24.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a stunning pic of the duo via his Instagram on Friday (Dec. 7), adding the caption, "I love you so much."

The rocker's pals and followers showered Alabama with compliments on how beautiful she is.

"Stunning photo! HBD princess," singer-actress Cassandra Scerbo commented on the snap of the father-daughter duo, while another user wrote: "Lookin classy with dad!"

On the teen's birthday, Travis shared a photo via his Instagram Story showing the giant bash he planned for his teen's big day. In the snap, "BAMA 16" was spelled out in silver balloons, People reports.

Travis and Alabama spent the day with his new fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. The lovebirds got engaged on Oct. 17, 2021, after nearly a year of dating.

Travis popped the question to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum at The Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif., surrounded by rose petals and candles in the shape of a heart.

Travis shares Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former flames were married from 2004 to 2008 and the duo starred on the short-lived MTV reality series Meet the Barkers. The exes also share 18-year-old son Landon.

Now in her mid-teens, Alabama is truly the spitting image of her model mother. Shanna won the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995 and was the first runner-up at Miss USA the same year.

Shanna is also mother to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya. She is currently dating professional poker player Matthew Rondeau.