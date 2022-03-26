Dave Grohl on Meeting Taylor Hawkins: It Was ‘Love at First Sight’

Dave Grohl wrote about his bond with the late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins in his memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

Hawkins became a member of Alanis Morissette's band in 1995, and it was while playing with Morissette he was noticed by Grohl. In need of a drummer, Grohl contacted Hawkins for some suggestions, assuming Hawkins wouldn't part ways with Morissette.

But as fate would have it, Hawkins was interested in the open spot with Foo Fighters and eventually joined the group in 1997. Thus began Grohl and Hawkins unwavering friendship.

"Tearing through the room like an F5 tornado of hyperactive joy was Taylor Hawkins, my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man from whom I would take a bullet," he wrote. "Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we played together. I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical 'twin flame' that still burns to this day. Together, we have become an unstoppable duo, onstage and off, in pursuit of any and all adventure we can find. We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime."

Foo Fighters confirmed the passing of 50-year-old Hawkins last night (March 25), just hours before they were set to take the stage at at the Festival Estero Picnic in Bogota, Columbia. No cause of death has been given at this time.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," they said in a statement. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The rock community immediately began mourning his death, with musicians like Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, blink-182's Travis Barker and Billy Idol paying their respects via social media.