Mark Hoppus ‘Open to Whatever the Next Phase’ of blink-182 Is

Mark Hoppus has reiterated his openness to a new chapter of blink-182. Of course, what many blink fans hope is that the singer and bassist's willingness could prompt a return of his original creative foil in the pop-punk band, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge.

That's despite the fact that Hoppus, who last year overcame cancer, said earlier this month that there was "no news to share" on a blink-182 reunion with DeLonge.

Still, "I keep writing music," Hoppus tells People in a new interview (Aug. 17). "I'm open to whatever the next phase of blink is," he adds. "I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."

When blink and DeLonge became professionally estranged in 2015, Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker recruited Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba to replace him. They released the albums California (2016) and Nine (2019) with Skiba. But last month, the Alkaline Trio figurehead wondered if he was still in blink-182.

And all that time, rumors of a DeLonge homecoming often cropped up. They gained new steam last year after Hoppus finished chemotherapy. It was then that the bassist first said he was "open to anything" regarding blink's future, while confirming he was "cancer free."

DeLonge imbued the rumors with more strength when he altered his Instagram on Aug. 1.

To People, Hoppus remembered when he, Barker and DeLonge got together last year.

"It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," the rocker explains, saying their relationship is now "better than it used to be." He adds, "There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be — three friends sitting in a room."

As for Barker and his new wife, the celebrity socialite Kourtney Kardashian, Hoppus says of the nuptials, "Obviously it was a celebration for them. But for me it was the first time that I traveled really after being sick and the first time doing normal people stuff, like going to a wedding, traveling, seeing friends."

Hoppus played his first post-cancer gig at Barker's 2021 "House of Horrors." The drummer, a prolific collaborator, recently worked with Machine Gun Kelly, grandson, WILLOW and others. Last year, DeLonge released Lifeforms with Angels & Airwaves.