Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker Take Fans Back to 2002 With Epic New Year’s Eve Performance

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker took over Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with their latest duet and her classic 2002 hit.

On Friday (Dec. 31), the pop-punk duo performed Lavigne's smash "Sk8er Boi" and their new duet, “Bite Me." The special performances aired before the ball dropped in Time's Square and was recorded in Los Angeles, California. Lavigne previously performed on the New Year's Rockin' Eve stage exactly ten years ago, back in 2011.

Lavigne donned a black dress complete with a tutu bottom and her signature blonde and pink ombre hair. Fans felt transported back in time to when she released her breakthrough hit alongside the Blink-182 drummer who wore a black beanie, tank and chain necklace.

Watch their performance, below.

"Bite Me" was released on Barker's DTA Records label. He also co-produced the tune alongside John Feldmann.

"Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I’ve been a fan of hers even longer! She’s a true badass and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence," Barker said in a press release of her signing to his record label. "We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team. I’m so stoked she’s now part of the label. I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop."

The nostalgia was real during the television special which also featured acts like Ashanti and JaRule, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser along with OneRepublic.

See fan reactions to the memorable pair's performance, below.