Congratulations to the Winners

Shout Out to the Winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.

Contest Expired

Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.

Original Contest

Win Tickets to Avril Lavigne in Bangor

Win tickets to Avril Lavigne at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sunday, May 25th with special guests Simple Plan & We the Kings.

Winners will get Email

We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.

Waterfront Concerts Waterfront Concerts loading...

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win.

Enter to Win

More Info

Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.

Thanks to our Wicked Ticket Sponsor

This Wicked Ticket giveaway brought to you by Hillside IGA, Mars Hill IGA, Star City IGA.

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz