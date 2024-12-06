Win Tickets to Avril Lavigne at the Maine Savings Amphitheater
Congratulations to the Winners
Shout Out to the Winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.
Contest Expired
Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.
Original Contest
Win Tickets to Avril Lavigne in Bangor
Win tickets to Avril Lavigne at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sunday, May 25th with special guests Simple Plan & We the Kings.
Winners will get Email
We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.
Easy to Win Tickets
Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win.
Enter to Win
More Info
Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.
Thanks to our Wicked Ticket Sponsor
This Wicked Ticket giveaway brought to you by Hillside IGA, Mars Hill IGA, Star City IGA.
