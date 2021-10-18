Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged! See Their Romantic Beach Engagement Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged!

Nine months after making their relationship Instagram official, the couple have taken the next step in their life together.

TMZ broke the news that the Blink-182 musician pulled off an elaborate proposal at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif. He asked for Kourtney's hand in marriage in the middle of a gorgeous display of red roses and white candles.

The event was allegedly attended by family and close friends.

A rep confirmed the news for People.

Kourtney shared some romantic photos from the proposal on her Instagram. In the pics, the pair shares a close embrace.

"Forever @travisbarker," she simply captioned the post. Travis shared the same sentiment in the comments section. Check out the engagement pics below:

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian rushed to congratulate the happy couple in the comments section. The sisters used emojis (red hearts and engagement rings from Kim and red hearts from Khloe) to showcase exactly how they felt.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner celebrated the occasion with photos of Kourtney and Travis posted to their respective Instagram Stories.

Kim also hopped on Twitter to celebrate the good news with a simple but sweet message. "Kravis forever," she gushed.

Just like that, Kourtney and Travis have an official ship name in the style of other celebrity couples — think Bennifer (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck) or, formerly, Kimye (Kim and Kanye West).

She also uploaded footage of the happy couple making out and managed to zoom in and showcase Kourtney's gorgeous engagement bling. It's truly a stunning ring. Check it out below:

No news yet on how Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney and Travis' equally pop-punk friends, feel about the upcoming nuptials. It seems safe to assume that they'll celebrate together in the near future.

Although they've only been dating for a couple of months, Kourtney and Travis share a passionate romance.

Barker tattooed Kardashian's name on his chest back in April. Kardashian also reportedly helped him face his fear of flying after he survived 2008's deadly plane crash. Kardashian and Fox meanwhile stole the show at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when they referred to Barker and MGK as their "future baby daddies."

The duo rarely shy away from pubic displays of affection, which have at times seemingly upset Kardashian's former partner Scott Disick.

We wish Kourtney and Travis a happily ever after!