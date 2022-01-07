Cozy County Home in Sinclair

The exterior of this beautiful home in Sinclair immediately gets your attention with it’s design and location right next to the lake. The star in the window framing is a nice touch. This is one of the most unique places to enjoy the outdoors in Aroostook County.

See Gallery Below

The interior is captivating with the high ceilings, wood floors, and all the windows to let in the natural light. It has it all including a multi-sided fireplace with a stone setting right in the central part of the living space. How cozy does it look to sit here and enjoy the views.

Kitchen Design

The kitchen is right there too with all the details from the counter tops to the perfect cabinets. Everything from the back splash to the lighting fits just right.

Bedrooms & Baths

The master bedroom has all the room you could imagine with a full bathroom. There’s also a second bedroom on the first floor with a bathroom too.

Location & Price

The home is located at 20 Acadian Way in Sinclair. It is 1,530 Sq Ft on a 1.02 acre lot with a price of $350,000. For more information, go to the listing with Progressive Realty on Redfin. MLS#1515242.

Scroll Through the Gallery

The photos tell the whole story - Enjoy the gallery of the ideal place to live in Aroostook County, Maine.

Cozy Home is Private with Stunning Lake Views, Sinclair, Maine

