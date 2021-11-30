The views from this log cabin are awe-inspiring to say the least. The privacy is something we all want too.

Enjoy the ultimate County lifestyle in Sinclair, Maine with tons of space for your family and guests.

The water is right there for easy access to go for a swim, lounge around or get in your boat for some fishing and a spin around Long lake. There’s plenty of room near the water to build up the deck and access.

Take a leisurely walk down your private driveway and get out on some of the local trails to see some of the wildlife. Eagles having nests in the area.

This gorgeous homestead is located at 64 Maple Grove Rd, Sinclair, ME 04779. It has 3 Beds and 2 Baths, and is on sale for $1,275,000.

For more information go to Key Realty listing on Redfin.

Awe-Inspiring Views from Private Log Cabin, Sinclair, Maine