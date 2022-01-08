Julia Fox Gushed About ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Two Weeks Before Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox is apparently a big fan of her boyfriend Kanye West's ex-wife's reality television show.

On the Dec. 17 episode of Fox's podcast, Forbidden Fruits, she and co-host Niki Takesh spoke about their love for Keeping Up With the Kardashians while discussing the most viral celebrity couples of 2021.

“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” Fox began.

The actress also admitted that she was "gonna miss Keeping Up" with the hit E! series, which ended in June. The Kardashian family plans to debut a new Hulu series called The Kardashians.

“I have been watching Keeping Up... since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing," the Uncut Gems star admitted, calling herself a "die-hard OG" fan.

“I wanted them to be my family … you feel like you know them," Fox added, explaining that being a Kardashian fan runs "deeper" than just following their lives on TV or on social media.

“It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them,” she shared.

Fox told Interview magazine that she and West met on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31, 2021) and that he instantly swept her off her feet.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox shared. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”

The rapper surprised Fox with a hotel room filled with designer clothes. They have since been spotted on numerous date nights in Los Angeles and New York City.