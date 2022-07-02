Kanye West Randomly Reveals His Favorite Garden Hose Setting

Kanye West has been relatively quiet on social media, but recently, he randomly revealed his favorite garden hose setting on Instagram.

On Friday (July 1), Instagram user @anthonyasfour posted a collage image of a garden hose sprayer and its seven different settings: Center, Flat, Jet, Shower, Mist, Soaker and Cone. The caption reads, “Nobody cares about your zodiac sign. What’s your favorite garden hose setting.”

Randomly, Ye commented on the post with “Mist.”

Kanye West randomly revealed his favorite garden hose setting on Instagram. @anthonyasfour via Instagram loading...

But the real question here is why did Kanye comment on the post in the first place?

So far, the post has garnered over 750 comments and 1,726 likes. Interestingly, it appears that everyone is commenting on the post with "Mist" as being their favorite garden hose setting as well. We are not sure if it’s the flock following the sheep (in this case, it’s Kanye) or if it is legitimately everyone’s favorite hose setting.

It’s also unclear if Kanye West is doing any gardening during the July 4th weekend.

Although Kanye hasn’t been posting much on Instagram, he’s been lurking around on the photo-and-video sharing platform. So much so, he caught wind of a restaurant in Australian infringing on his 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

According to Australian news outlet West Australia Today, Yeezy slapped a local burger joint with a cease-and-desist letter demanding they change the name of their restaurant College Dropout Burgers.

Aside from the title, which is a reference to Kanye’s Grammy Award-winning album, the eatery has menu items inspired by the Chicago rapper-producer’s songs and LPs, such as the Good Morning breakfast burger, the Golddigger (a fried chicken burger) and a Cheezus burger.

The co-owner, Mark Elkhouri, thought Kanye was a fan of his restaurant because he spotted him viewing his Instagram Stories last week. It turns out, the Donda 2 creator might have been collecting evidence.

“It’s pretty hard being a Kanye West fan with this situation, we have to respect his wishes and move forward,” Elkhouri told the paper.

The co-owner is now asking fans to suggest a new name for his restaurant. Check it out their tongue-in-cheek Kanye-esque posts below.