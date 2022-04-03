Kanye West’s ‘Jail’ Featuring Jay-Z Wins Best Rap Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Kanye West and Jay-Z have won one of the biggest honors at the 2022 Grammy Awards tonight.

On Sunday (April 3), the former Watch The Throne duo won Best Rap Song for “Jail,” from Kanye’s lauded album, Donda. The platinum-selling project is named after Kanye's late mother, Dr. Donda West, and boasts 27 songs, including “Hurricane” featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd, which also took home the golden gramophone for Best Melodic Rap Performance this year, just minutes after the award for Best Rap Song was announced.

On “Jail,” Hov, whom the Chicago rapper-producer has an estranged relationship with, hinted that a sequel to their 2011 joint album, Watch The Throne, could happen.

“Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin' home’/Not me with all of these sins, casting stones/This might be the return of The Throne (Throne)/Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus,” Jay rapped on the track.

The win marks Kanye West's 24th Grammy win among an impressive 75 nominations. Past wins include Best Rap Album for The College Dropout, Late Registration, Graduation, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, as well as Best Rap Song for "Jesus Walks," "Diamonds From Sierra Leone," "Good Life," "Run This Town," "All of the Lights" and "Ni**as in Paris."

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion took home Best Rap Song for "Savage (Remix)," which also features Beyoncé. Hot Girl Meg also won Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance as well.

This year’s Grammy Awards is being held—for the first time in its 64-year history—from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The annual awards ceremony was relocated there after COVID-19 Omicron protocols led to the cancelation of the initially planned Jan. 31 event at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles. Comedian Trevor Noah handled hosting duties for the second consecutive year.

Among the rappers who were nominated, Doja Cat led the pack of nominees with eight nods, including Album of the Year for Planet Her and Record of the Year for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. Fellow rapper Lil Nas X follows with four nods, including Album of the Year for Montero and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

Meanwhile, Kanye also garnered four nominations, including Best Rap Album for Donda. Baby Keem and J. Cole both nabbed three nominations. Finally, Jay-Z, Saweetie, Nas and Tyler, The Creator each scored two nods apiece.

Congrats to Kanye West and Jay-Z for winning Best Rap Song.