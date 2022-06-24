Megan Thee Stallion Says Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Led to Her Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion's obsession with Flamin' Hot Cheetos brings a whole new meaning to the phrase hot girl summer, and the snack favorite is part of the reason the Houston rap star was sold on signing with Jay-Z.

On Thursday (June 24), Megan Thee Stallion spoke during the “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” panel at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, where she recounted joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation management team in 2019.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” she recalled according to PageSix. “And then Jay-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting!’”

She added, “But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

Megan said the move pulled at her heartstrings because the chips are her go-to snack.

“When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she explained. “I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”

Megan Thee Stallion is signed to 300 Entertainment through 1501 Certified Ent. for the label side of things and Roc Nation for management. With Megan going through a drawn-out label drama, two sides have butted heads in the past.

Megan has previously spoken on her relationship with Jigga, saying he gives great "hot girl" advice.