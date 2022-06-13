Kanye West Calls Out Adidas, Claims They’re Selling a Fake Yeezy

Kanye West is back on Instagram, and he has a bone to pick with Adidas.

On Monday (June 13), Ye returned to IG with a vengeance, claiming the Three Stripes' new Adilette Slide 22 is a knockoff of his Yeezy Slide.

"THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on," Kanye started in the caption of the post, which features an image of Adidas' latest slide model. "Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now[.] To [Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted] I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more[.] To all sneaker culture[.] To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store[.] This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy[.]"

Kanye continued: "Bravery is not being afraid[.] Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth[.] This Ye with the blue paint on my face[.] These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent[.] This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves[.] I’m not talking to DC about this either[.] Kasper come talk to me Happy Monday."

XXL has reached out to Adidas corporate for comment.

Kanye West joined forces with Adidas back in 2013, after exiting his deal with Nike. The partnership has been a very lucrative one for the Chicago native whose footwear has acquired a cult following. Adidias also produces his Yeezy Slide.

This is only Kanye West's second post on Instagram since his account was suspended for 24 hours back in March. Back in May, Ye posted about a McDonald's collaboration.

See Kanye's Adidas post below.