A head-on collision in Arundel, Maine Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a 66-year-old Benedicta man and injured two other people.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash at around 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Log Cabin Road and Old Post Road, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.



The Sheriff's Office on Monday said the original witness account of the crash was inaccurate. The police investigation now indicates that a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 66-year-old Christopher Rush of Benedicta was traveling south on the Old Post Road towards Kennebunkport. He was accompanied by his son, 29-year-old Isaiah Rush.

Investigation into cause of Arundel crash is ongoing

Police say 64-year-old Jo-Ann Lapalme of Kennebunkport was driving west on Log Cabin Road in her 2003 Lexus when the two cars collided head-on. Exactly how the crash occurred is yet to be determined.

All three people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, the sheriff’s office said. Christopher Rush died from his injuries at the hospital. Lapalme was reported to be in critical condition on Saturday. The condition of Isaiah Rush is unknown.

York County Sheriff William King stated the report is a preliminary analysis. The crash was being reconstructed, and police were interviewing witnesses as well as the surviving driver and passenger.

We will update this post as we receive additional information from the ongoing police investigation.

