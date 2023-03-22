The traveling shows that we would instantly recognize as being a circus have been around for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Troupes of trained performers and trained animals making their way from town to town.

One of the most notable circuses in the world is the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Around for over a century, this mega circus (made up of two massive circus troupes that combined forces) has entertained millions of people.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, circuses worldwide were getting a lot of pushback over the treatment of animals. While we are sure most circuses took good care of their elephants, lions, tigers, horses, seals, etc, there were a few bad ones that gave everyone a bad name.

It appears that, at least for the Ringling Brothers And Barnum & Bailey Circus, the pandemic gave them some much needed breathing room. It gave them an opportunity to adjust how they were doing things and to plan a relaunch.

In May of 2022, it was announced that the circus was hiring performers in anticipation of a complete relaunch. Now, that time has come! The relaunched circus has ditched the animal acts in favor of acrobats, trapeze artists, trick bike riders, and more.

According to the Ringling Brothers And Barnum & Bailey website, the tour of the relaunched circus will get kicked off in Bossier City, Louisiana on September 29th, 2023. The show will also make stops in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Detroit.

What about New England? Yes, they are coming to our area!

They do not yet have dates set, but there is a mention on the website about shows in Boston, Worcester, and Manchester, New Hampshire.

