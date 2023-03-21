An incredible home for sale in West Bath offers elegant interiors and breathtaking views of the New Meadows River.

Where is it Located? ?

When I first saw this house on realtor.com, the exterior appealed to me, especially all the curved windows and the sloping metal roof. But I wasn't prepared for the interior, once I started scrolling through the pictures. This amazing house combines rustic Maine charm, with plenty of finished wood beams and a stellar stone fireplace, with an elegance that just elevates the space beyond expectations.

Located at 93 Abbot Cove Road in West Bath, the house sits on a hill overlooking the New Meadows River. The height provides spectacular views while still allowing for access to the water, so daily boat rides could become part of your everyday life. Start your days with coffee on the deck and end with a glass of wine by the firepit, overlooking the water.

How Much Land Comes With It and What's the Cost?

The property is listed on realtor.com by Nancy Carleton of Vitalius Real Estate Group LLC for $2,500,000. With 3 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a barn to store your grown-up toys like boats and SUV's, and nearly 3 acres of property, you get a lot for the money. This property is also part of the Sabino Community and has walking access to Houghton Pond, so this private property comes with a beautiful neighborhood, as well.

Can We See More Pictures of the Place?

I could gush on and on about how much I love this home, but I'd rather show you the pictures, so you can see for yourself. I know you'll fall in love, just like I did.

Amazing Post and Beam Waterfront Home in West Bath Could Be Yours An incredible home for sale in West Bath offers elegant interiors and breathtaking views of the New Meadows River.

Buy This Maine Home With Your Lottery Winnings Home in Brooklin for sale. Location. Location. Location.