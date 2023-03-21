This Maine Restaurant Was Picked As The Best On ‘Man v. Food’

This legendary Maine restaurant is the perfect summer road trip destination!

Man v. Food is an American food reality television series. It premiered in 2008 on the Travel Channel. In each episode, they explore the "big food" offerings of a different American city before facing off against a pre-existing eating challenge at a local restaurant.

Mashed made their choice for the state of Maine, and it is The Lobster Shack at Two Lights, located at 225 Two Lights Rd, in Cape Elizabeth.

Perched above the rocks, this lobster & fried seafood spot has commanding ocean & lighthouse views.

Located at the end of Two Lights Road on the rocky shores of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, The Lobster Shack is an award-winning restaurant that has been a local landmark since the 1920's

Enjoy your meal oceanside on the picnic tables, perched just above the crashing surf, below the lighthouse and next to the fog horn. Or stay in the cozy dining room, watching the ships entering Portland Harbor and the local fishermen haul up their daily catch.

Make your plans to visit this summer!