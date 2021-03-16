What Did Harry Styles Say to Taylor Swift at the Grammys?

There was no bad blood behind-the-scenes at the 2021 Grammys, at least not between exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

The pair of pop stars were filmed having a friendly chat during a commercial break at the awards show on Sunday (March 14), marking their first public conversation since their split back in 2013.

In footage captured of their reunion, Styles could be seen walking over to Swift’s table to say hello, lifting up his face mask to greet her.

Although their conversation could not be heard, the two could be both seen talking enthusiastically, gesturing with their hands. They appeared genuinely happy to see one another.

Watch the video, below.

The former flames appeared to be all smiles throughout their conversation and, naturally, #Haylor fans were dying to know what was said.

While most of the video is too difficult to lip-read, some Styles and Swiftie sleuths have assessed what they believe the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was saying to the folklore singer.

“Harry saying 'well it was nice to see you' to taylor will be all i think and dream about for the rest of my life,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the night, Swift was shown supporting the former One Direction member as he accepted his first ever Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Swift and Styles dated between late 2012 to early 2013.

Swift is currently in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, while Styles is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde, the director of his new movie Don't Worry Darling.