‘Welcome To Maine’ Takes On Scratch Offs & Heating Oil

In the mood for some Mainah humor? We found some for ya!

These 100% Mainah boys, Troy and Mark, have a Facebook page and YouTube channel, called "Welcome To Maine" that pokes fun at all the things that make the state of Maine so unique to the rest of the country. They have covered it all, from red snapper hot dogs, fiddleheads, whoopie pies, ticks, Italian sandwiches, Stephen King's house, Paul Bunyan, and watching New England Patriots games, just to name a few.

In their latest videos, they take on scratch off tickets, which are a particular thorn in my side, because every single time I wait in line at a convenience store, there is someone buying a multitude of Maine State Lottery scratchers. However, you can’t deny that they bring in a ton of revenue, and we sure seem to be obsessed with purchasing them.

As if the crazy electricity bills many of us are suffering through this winter isn’t enough, you also have to make sure you have heating oil to keep warm during a brutal Maine winter, so you can get an idea of what their opinion is on that subject.

They have been quite a big hit, and were recently featured in a Bangor Daily News profile.

In reality, it turns out that Tory and Mark are actually comedians, James Theberge and Ian Stuart. You can see them perform regularly at The Maine Comedy All-Stars shows, and at various places across the state.