The ‘Welcome To Maine’ Boys Visit Marden’s

The boys find some wicked good deals at Marden's, bub!

All together now! "I should have bought it when I saw it at Marden's."

These 100% Mainah boys, Troy and Mark, have a Facebook page and YouTube channel, called "Welcome To Maine" that pokes fun at all the things that make the state of Maine so unique to the rest of the country. They have covered it all, from red snapper hot dogs, fiddleheads, whoopie pies, ticks, Italian sandwiches, Stephen King's house, Paul Bunyan, and Allen's Coffee Brandy, so it was only a matter of time before Marden's made the cut.

In reality, it turns out that Tory and Mark are actually comedians, James Theberge and Ian Stuart. You can see them perform regularly at The Maine Comedy All-Stars shows, and at various places across the state.

If you think about it, there really aren't many retail stores quite like Marden's. To say that it is unique to Maine would certainly be an understatement, so it makes sense that they would have an insanely catchy jingle and back in the day, a very Mainer type of spokesperson. Every time I stroll into Marden's in Brewer, I always think of both.

Comedian Karmo Sanders turned her character, Birdie Googins into someone we all remember fondly as "The Marden's Lady". For years she appeared in numerous television commercials. Her folksy Maine brand of humor made all of those ads so memorable. Unfortunately, the department store decided to part ways with her and head in a totally different marketing direction back in 2013.

Thanks to the wondrous magic of YouTube, her old school commercials live on. So check them out on this #tbt "Throwback Thursday" And remember the iconic jingle, "I should have bought it when I saw it at Marden's"