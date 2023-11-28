People Share Their Favorite ‘Humorous Maine Sayings’
If you have had a conversation with a Mainer and didn’t know what the hell they were talking about, this might help!
To say that Maine dialect is unusual, would be a heck of an understatement. The accent can be jarring enough, but folks here also use some interesting sayings and catchphrases in their conversations.
It’s pretty funny, considering that since I am in radio, I’ve been trying to lose my mine for years, but every once in awhile, it slips out big time. And of course as any Mainer knows, the secret to the perfect Maine accent, is replacing the e and r at the end of a word, with the letters a and h.
On Reddit recently, someone shared an amusing story about overhearing one of those wacky Maine sayings, and lots of people chimed in with their personal favorites.
foresta12
Hard telling not knowing.
My grandpa was tougher than a bag of hammers
He's a few sticks shy of a full cord
desmarais
Another good one I heard recently: More nervous than a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.
SheSellsSeaShells967
He’s a half bubble off center (not right in the head)
Hotter than the hinges of hell
Turtleforeskin
Hotter than a nuns tuppy out there
mpri1980
An old lady once told me, "Flush twice, Bangor needs the water".
dedoubt
My friend had a woodstove fall on her last week. The satisfaction of saying "heck, you sure got stove up" was wonderful
highriskdriver
Deaf as a haddock
fit to be tied
Largemike
Christ on his throne, that boys sharp as a marble Bubby.
butlest
"Tougher than boiled owl"
Evtide
One guy: Whaddaya say bub?
The other guy: Mostly words.
deepseadarlingg
good’n you?
jrob592
That’ll go over like a fart in church.
My grandfather always blamed his flatulence on the barking spiders.
Lady-Kat1969
Cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey.
ForestEnby
Off like a dirty shirt
Skarod
"take a straight" As in" take a straight once you get to the stoplight.
Do you have a favorite? Let us know!
