People Share Their Favorite ‘Humorous Maine Sayings’

If you have had a conversation with a Mainer and didn’t know what the hell they were talking about, this might help!

To say that Maine dialect is unusual, would be a heck of an understatement. The accent can be jarring enough, but folks here also use some interesting sayings and catchphrases in their conversations.

It’s pretty funny, considering that since I am in radio, I’ve been trying to lose my mine for years, but every once in awhile, it slips out big time. And of course as any Mainer knows, the secret to the perfect Maine accent, is replacing the e and r at the end of a word, with the letters a and h.

On Reddit recently, someone shared an amusing story about overhearing one of those wacky Maine sayings, and lots of people chimed in with their personal favorites.

foresta12

Hard telling not knowing. My grandpa was tougher than a bag of hammers He's a few sticks shy of a full cord

desmarais

Another good one I heard recently: More nervous than a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

SheSellsSeaShells967

He’s a half bubble off center (not right in the head) Hotter than the hinges of hell

Turtleforeskin

Hotter than a nuns tuppy out there

mpri1980

An old lady once told me, "Flush twice, Bangor needs the water".

dedoubt

My friend had a woodstove fall on her last week. The satisfaction of saying "heck, you sure got stove up" was wonderful

highriskdriver

Deaf as a haddock fit to be tied

Largemike

Christ on his throne, that boys sharp as a marble Bubby.

butlest

"Tougher than boiled owl"

Evtide

One guy: Whaddaya say bub?

The other guy: Mostly words.

deepseadarlingg

good’n you?

jrob592

That’ll go over like a fart in church. My grandfather always blamed his flatulence on the barking spiders.

Lady-Kat1969

Cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey.

ForestEnby

Off like a dirty shirt

Skarod

"take a straight" As in" take a straight once you get to the stoplight.

Do you have a favorite? Let us know!