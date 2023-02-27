Weezer To Play Bangor Waterfront At The End Of June

In what seems to be an exciting and endless string of concert announcements, it was released this week that another big band will be taking to the stage of the Maine Savings Amphitheater this summer.

Since forming on Valentine's Day of 1992, Alternative Rock Band Weezer has been pleasing crowds with quirky hits like "Undone", "Buddy Holly", "Island In The Sun", "Hash Pipe" and "Beverly Hills".

Getty Images for Audacy Getty Images for Audacy loading...

Now folks can live out the epitome of 90s Alternative Nostalgia in person when Weezer plays at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Friday, June 30th.

According to Waterfront Concerts, tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 3 at 10 AM, with Pre-sale tickets being released for sale Thursday, March 2.

Most recently, Weezer was on tour in 2022, with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, as part of the Hella Mega Tour.

According to Weezer's website, this year, they've got a handful of appearances at different music festivals scheduled for across the south for this year.

Get our free mobile app

For a little trip down memory lane, here are a few of Weezer's biggest hits:

Who is Coming to Bangor in Concert this Summer? Upcoming concerts for the summer of 2023 at Maine Savings Amphitheater

Do you have our free app yet? If you don't, give it a try. It lets you listen to us anywhere. You can hear all your favorite songs, plus keep up with everything happening in our area. If you want, we'll even send you alerts when something new happens. There are prizes to win and fun to be had. Just enter your mobile number in the box below, and we'll shoot you a link so you won't miss a thing.