Weekly Gas Prices Down Some More

GasBuddy.com says gas prices have fallen a bit more in the past week in New England.

The latest from the gas survey company show that the average price of gasoline in Maine went down 4 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43. In Presque Isle, most pumps showed a price of $2.46 a gallon as of Monday afternoon.

In neighboring New Hampshire, prices dropped 2 cents a gallon, to an average $2.38. In Vermont, prices fell 1.3 cents a gallon, to $2.58.

The national average price of gas fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.42 on Monday. That’s down 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, but is 13.9 cents higher than a year ago.