Roller Coaster Ride for Gas Prices This Last Week
Gas prices are going up nationwide, but not in northern New England.
According to the latest GasBuddy.com survey, Maine gas prices fell half a cent per gallon the last week to an average of $2.41. In Presque Isle, gas prices have been up and down in the past few days. Prices in the Star City fell to $2.43 a gallon from $2.46 last week, then down to $2.37, back up to $2.43 and now back down to $2.37 a gallon at most stations. A couple of gas outlets were still at $2.43 a gallon as of Tuesday afternoon.
The average price in New Hampshire is $2.38 per gallon, a penny lower than last week. In Vermont, prices fell slightly to $2.54 per gallon.
Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline rose to $2.43 per gallon in the past week. That's 12 cents a gallon lower than a month ago but almost as much more per gallon than a year ago.