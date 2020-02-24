Little Change in Gas Prices in N.E.
Prices at the pump have stayed about the same in much of northern New England.
According to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Maine rose 1.5 cents a gallon from last week, to an average of $2.42 a gallon. Prices in Presque Isle Monday afternoon ranged fro $2.37 to $2.42 a gallon.
In neighboring New Hampshire, gas was at an average of $2.39 a gallon, unchanged from last week. Also unchanged were pump prices in Vermont. The average price there was $2.56 a gallon.
The national average price of gas rose 2.4 cents to $2.47 per gallon in the last week. That's 6.4 cents lower per gallon than a month ago, but 7.3 cents more a gallon than a year ago.