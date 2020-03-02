New England Gas Prices Dip a Little More

Prices at the pumps around northern New England have fallen a little more in the last week.

According to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com, the average gasoline price in Maine fell to $2.39 per gallon, a drop of 3 cents. In Presque Isle Monday afternoon, most pumps were showing a price of $2.41 a gallon.

In New Hampshire, prices went down 2 cents, to $2.37 a gallon. Vermont saw its average price per gallon drop in the last week by 5.1 cents to an average price of $2.50 a gallon.

The national price of gas fell by 6.2 cents a gallon over the past week to an average of $2.41, dropping 4.4 cents from a month ago and just under 2 cents a gallon cheaper than it was a year ago.