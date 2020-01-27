Gas Prices in Northern New England Take a Dip

Weekly gas prices have shown a decrease this past week in northern New England.

According to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com, the average price at the pump here in Maine fell 2.8 cents to $2.59 a gallon. Prices in Presque Isle as of late Sunday were at $2.61 a gallon.

New Hampshire's gas prices dipped 2 cents to an average $2.44 a gallon. The average price of gasoline in Vermont fell 3.1 cents this past week to $2.59 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gas fell 3.9 cents a gallon from last week to an average of $2.50 a gallon. That's a drop of 6.6 cents a gallon from last month, but is 25 cents a gallon higher than a year ago at this time.