Gas Prices Drop Around New England As Well As Nation

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows gas prices are dropping in northern New England, reflecting a national decline due to the new coronavirus.

According to GasBuddy.com, Maine gas prices dropped 15.1 cents per gallon in the last week, to an average of $2.19.In Presque Isle, as of Monday morning, pump prices ranged from $2.09 to $2.17.

In neighboring New Hampshire, prices fell 6.9 cents, to an average of $2.26 a gallon. Vermont saw a decrease of 12.6 cents from last week to the average price of $2.38 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gas fell 14.3 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.22 a gallon. That's 21.2 cents a gallon lower than a month ago, and 32.9 cents a gallon less than a year ago.