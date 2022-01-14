43 New Covid-19 Cases at Presque Isle Schools; CDC Makes Changes

The Superintendent of SAD #1 in Presque Isle released the district's weekly Covid-19 case numbers on Friday. Ben Greenlaw used the update to remind the public that the district has an updated online dashboard that can be accessed at any time.

Changes have arrived.

As noted in the memo, the guidelines for contact tracing were changed this week by the Maine CDC. Schools that are requiring masks do not need to conduct contact tracing around those who have tested positive. Within the explanation Greenlaw alerted the public that the new guidance means they will no longer be notifying any close contacts of their possible exposure.

The official numbers and breakdown

In total, SAD #1 has identified 43 positive cases across 5 schools in the district. There was one case identified from Pine Street Elementary, and another seven associated with each Zippel Elementary and Mapleton Elementary. The Presque Isle Middle School and Presque Isle High School had 15 new Covid-19 cases at each building.

The entire memo and Facebook post from Ben Greenlaw at SAD #1 can be read below.





