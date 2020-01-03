Water Advisory in Effect after Minto, New Brunswick Tire Fire

It's been two weeks since a fire ignited hundreds of thousands of tires in the village of Minto in central New Brunswick, sending thick black smoke through the community.

It took more than a week to bring the blaze at the tire recycling facility under control. Crews were able to smother the blaze with thousands of tons of sand.

There are, however, concerns in the community about the ongoing environmental impact of the massive blaze.

An air advisory in the Minto area was lifted earlier this week, but a water advisory remains in place for those who use the industrial park's water system, including a local health center and a nursing home.