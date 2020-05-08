Virtual Live Concerts From Maine Musicians Happening This Weekend

No concerts? No problem. Our fabulous Maine musicians have been doing a fantastic job keeping the lie music going online. It's super tough for our artistic community right now with no gigs....and no income. In fact, our friends at Creative Portland have an Artist Relief Fund that you can donate to:

"As the City's official nonprofit arts agency, Creative Portland is taking the lead in creating an emergency relief fund for visual artists and performing artists in the gig economy, who are not eligible for unemployment. Many local artists have no savings and no income to buy groceries or prescriptions during the Covid-19 Pandemic."

There are zillions of great local virtual artistic events going on in May. CHECK OUT THE FULL LISTINGS HERE.

Here are a couple of great virtual shows from Maine Musicians happening this weekend. Thanks to Rad Plaid for the info!

DRAUDIGA EP RELEASE PARTY- Friday, May 8 at 7pm. Live stream it here

PHOME "LOCKED DOWN AT HOME SERIES" with SAMUEL JAMES Friday, May 8 at 8pm-Live stream it here

WHEN PARTICLES COLLIDE- Saturday May at 7pm. Live stream it here

ANNI CLARK-"Songs for a Sunday" Sunday, May 10th at 4pm. -Live stream it here

There's been a lot of talk this week about how we are going to bring back concerts. We've heard everything from Drive-In concerts to concerts where we are going to have to wear space helmets. We even have details and the seating chart for a concert happening this weekend in Arkansas. The feedback we are getting from you all is that you want the real thing. Not in cars or in spacesuits. But when we can, when it's safe, that the concert business will be bigger and better than ever Until then, continue to support our Maine musicians and watch their online shows!