Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported another 44 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and one more death.

Testing has confirmed a total of 1,374 total cases in Maine with 1,264 confirmed and 110 probable.

There are 63 deaths in the state related to COVID-19, said the Maine CDC.

Currently, 836 people have recovered in Maine. Forty-four are hospitalized with the virus and 23 are in critical care.

Neighboring Penobscot County reports 89 cases with no deaths. Sixty-two people have recovered with 16 in the hospital.

Cumberland County has been affected the most with 658 cases, 373 recovered, 80 hospitalized and 30 deaths.

Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total Cases1Confirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,3741,26411083619463
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized44
    In Critical Care23
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds137
Total Critical Care Beds284
Available Ventilators200
Total Ventilators333
Alternative Ventilators411
Chunzeng Wang/Facebook
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin7840162
Aroostook641
Cumberland6583738030
Franklin311921
Hancock10911
Kennebec10858188
Knox18132
Lincoln1511
Oxford17151
Penobscot896216
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc20155
Somerset1714
Waldo4932313
Washington22
York249168498
Unknown6
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20332.4%
20s15010.9%
30s15611.4%
40s20915.2%
50s27019.7%
60s22316.2%
70s17012.4%
80+16311.9%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top