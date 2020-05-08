Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported another 44 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and one more death.

Testing has confirmed a total of 1,374 total cases in Maine with 1,264 confirmed and 110 probable.

There are 63 deaths in the state related to COVID-19, said the Maine CDC.

Currently, 836 people have recovered in Maine. Forty-four are hospitalized with the virus and 23 are in critical care.

Neighboring Penobscot County reports 89 cases with no deaths. Sixty-two people have recovered with 16 in the hospital.

Cumberland County has been affected the most with 658 cases, 373 recovered, 80 hospitalized and 30 deaths.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases1 Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,374 1,264 110 836 194 63

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 44 In Critical Care 23 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 137 Total Critical Care Beds 284 Available Ventilators 200 Total Ventilators 333 Alternative Ventilators 411

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 78 40 16 2 Aroostook 6 4 1 Cumberland 658 373 80 30 Franklin 31 19 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 108 58 18 8 Knox 18 13 2 Lincoln 15 11 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 89 62 16 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 20 15 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 32 3 13 Washington 2 2 York 249 168 49 8 Unknown 6

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 33 2.4% 20s 150 10.9% 30s 156 11.4% 40s 209 15.2% 50s 270 19.7% 60s 223 16.2% 70s 170 12.4% 80+ 163 11.9%