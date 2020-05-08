Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA FORECAST

Friday ~ Periods of rain ending today, then turning partly sunny & breezy. Highs around 47/8 Celsius

Friday Night ~ Mostly clear this evening, then inc. clouds with a chance of snow by daybreak. Lows near 28/-2C

Saturday ~ Cloudy with snow, accumulation of 1 to 4 inches possible. Snow changing to rain in the afternoon. Gusty winds. Highs around 37/+3

Saturday Night ~ Snow…Another inch or 2. Brisk & cold with lows near 30/-1C

Sunday (Mother's Day) ~ Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers. Breezy with high around 40.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from May 9, 06:00 AM EDT until May 10, 02:00 AM EDT

Friday : Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then scattered rain showers between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

: A chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday : Snow before 3pm, then rain. High near 37. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

: Snow, mainly before 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Low around 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Sunday : A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday : Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

