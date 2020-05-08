Ariana Grande has a new boyfriend and she finally debuted him to the world.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker released a quarantine collaboration with Justin Bieber called "Stuck With U," where she showed off her new man for the first time by engaging in some sweet PDA at the very end of the song's music video.

Fans were shocked to see Grande and her new boyfriend — who is believed to be luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez — cuddling, hugging and kissing because she spent the whole video pretending like she was single as other couples like Bieber and Hailey Baldwin slow danced to the romantic ballad.

Check out Grande's new boyfriend (and "Stuck with U" music video), below:

According to People, the couple has been privately dating for about four months with sources saying they've been quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days," the insider explained. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

TMZ first reported Grande had a new man in her life after she was spotted making out with Gomez at a Los Angeles restaurant in February.