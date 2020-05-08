Caribou Man Behind Bars Following Drug Trafficking Arrest

A 30-year-old Caribou man wanted on a warrant for burglary, theft and criminal mischief has been apprehended and charged with trafficking in drugs.

On Wednesday, Officer Kegan McPherson responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Vaughn Street in Caribou. The Caribou Police Department said that as a result, Justin Adams was apprehended and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Apparatuses, Violation of Conditional Release and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

Caribou Police Department

Police say Adams was also wanted on a warrant for Burglary, Theft, Aggravated Criminal Mischief and Unauthorized Use of Property for an incident in January. He had been arrested in February for a burglary at the Custom Car Wash in Caribou. Adams also has pending charges from April for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and Trafficking In Scheduled Drugs.

He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and his bail has been set at $20,000.

As part of Wednesday's traffic stop, Caribou Police say 31-year-old Brandon Corey of Presque Isle was also charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs. Corey was summonsed and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.