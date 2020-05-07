Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's “Stuck With U” lyrics are inspirational to all who are currently stuck in their homes due to stay-at-home orders.

The uplifting joint track between the pop superstars was inspired by the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. All proceeds from its sales and streams will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports grants and scholarships for children of front line and essential workers.

Hours before release, Grande gushed about working with Bieber in a message posted on Instagram.

"I can’t fully articulate how happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing)," she shared. "This moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. Being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and I really just love this song so much."

Listen to "Stuck With U," below, and watch the video, which features footage submitted by fans and friends from all over the world.

Prior to the song's release, Bieber shared a video of Tiger King star Carole Baskin and her husband dancing along to a clip of the song.

Grande quickly told her followers that she did not approve of their cameo. "For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. But nonetheless, it exists and that’s... unique," she tweeted.

Check out the full "Stuck With U" lyrics, below.

(Verse 1: Ariana Grande)

I'm not one to stick around

One strike and you're out, baby

Don't care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down

No, no

That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin'

Still layin' in your bed, singing

(Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande)

Ooh, oh, oh, oh

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans, ah

I could stay here for a lifetime

(Chorus: Ariana Grande)

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can't fight this no more

It's just you and me

And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby run your mouth, I still wouldn't change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

(Verse 2: Justin Bieber)

There's nowhere we need to be

No, no, no

Imma get to know you better

Kinda hope we're here forever

There's nobody on these streets

If you told me that the world's ending

Ain't no other way that I can spend it

(Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande)

(Bridge: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande)

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Baby, come take all my time

Go on, make me lose my mind

We got all that we need here tonight

(Repeat Chorus: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber)

(Outro: Ariana Grande)

Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you