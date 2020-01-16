Vaccine Registry Coming to New Brunswick

A vaccine registry is coming to New Brunswick. The centralized database to monitor how many people are getting vaccinated will be introduced this summer.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the registry will allow each immunization point, including pharmacies and doctor's offices, to upload data on the administration of vaccines.

This information would then be stored in a common database where the Department of Health could access it.

The province says the ultimate goal is to vaccinate as many people in New Brunswick as possible.