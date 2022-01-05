Police are asking for help from the public in locating a utility trailer stolen in Carleton County along with thousands of dollars’ worth of animal breeding laboratory equipment.

The theft is believed to have occurred outside a business on Burnham Road in Oakland, N.B., sometime in the overnight hours between December 27 and December 28, according to Cpl. James Gallant of the Western Valley Region RCMP.



The trailer is described as a grey 2011 Middlebury MST6X1 enclosed utility trailer, with New Brunswick licence plate number TMI 616.

At the time of the theft, the trailer contained a Crysalys embryo freezer, a MVE vapor shipper, a Zeiss Stemi microscope, and other animal laboratory tools and equipment.

truckpaper.com

Anyone with information about the theft, who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area in the overnight hours between December 27 and December 28, or who has seen the trailer or equipment since then is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).