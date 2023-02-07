Two People Displaced by Fire Near Centreville, N.B.

A woman and her child were displaced Sunday night by a fire that destroyed their home north of Centreville, New Brunswick.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a mobile home with multiple additions on the Back Greenfield Road shortly before 10 p.m. Centreville Fire Chief Ritchie Shaw told the River Valley Sun that flames were shooting 30 feet in the air from a two-storey section when crews arrived.



Officials say what was reported as a chimney fire spread quickly

The fire reportedly started in the chimney after the woman built a fire in a wood stove. There were no injuries reported, but a cat was found dead.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted the woman and child with emergency lodging and purchases including food, clothing and other basics, according to spokesman Dan Bedell.

Fire departments from neighboring communities provided tankers and crew

Centreville Fire Department received support from Florenceville-Bristol, Lakeville, Hartland and Perth-Andover Fire Departments. Chief Shaw said the additional tankers hauled water to the site from the McCain plant.

Firefighters remained on site into the early hours Monday.