Two Men Arrested in Moncton Convenience Store Robbery

Police say two men are in custody following an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a convenience store in Moncton, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at JM's Convenience on Mill Road in Moncton around 7:00 p.m.

A man with a gun demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Staff Sgt. Mario Fortin. The suspects reportedly left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

An RCMP forensics member was observed gathering photographic evidence inside and outside the store, according to correspondent Wade Perry. Additional patrol members arrived about an hour later and could be seen preparing rifles, donning body armor and at least one officer carrying a battering ram. The patrol members formed a line of police cars along Mill Road proceeding to a home a short distance away on Ackman Court, Perry reported.

RCMP arrested three men at the residence. One of them was later released.



Police say 61-year-old Edmond Joseph Babineau of Moncton, and 41-year-old Terry Edmond Babineau of Dieppe appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Wednesday. Both were charged with robbery.

Terry Babineau, who had recently been released from prison, was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

RCMP did not say how Edmond Babineau and Terry Babineau might be related.

Both men were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court again on January 4 for a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate the crime and whether the men who were arrested are connected to other recent robberies in the Moncton area.