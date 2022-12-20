Two New Brunswick men were arrested Thursday after a 40-year-old man was shot in the stomach in Saint-Antoine, New Brunswick.

Man Shot in Stomach Taken to Hospital

Both men were taken into custody in connection with the investigation of a man who was reported to be shot in the stomach at a Gerard Street residence. The RCMP said when they arrived on the scene around 3:35 pm on December 15, the 40-year-old man was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police said they believed to be “serious but non life-threatening injuries.”

Two Men Arrested at the Scene

The Richibucto RCMP arrested a 32-year-old man from Saint-Antoine, N.B. and a 40-year-old man from Bathurst, N.B. at the scene. They have both been released with conditions. Their court date is scheduled for June 9, 2023 in Moncton Provincial Court.

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies in the Case

Several agencies are involved in the investigation including RCMP Police Dog Services on the scene, and members of the Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Information to the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Contact the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 if you have any information related to the investigation. You can also provide information anonymously by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

Look for updates on social media, on the homepage and on the app when more information is released.