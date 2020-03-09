Two Dead in New Brunswick House Fire, Upper Salmon Creek

The RCMP and the provincial Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a house fire in central New Brunswick where two bodies were found over the weekend.

Chipman and Minto Fire Departments responded around 8:00 a.m. Saturday to the fire in Upper Salmon Creek.

Firefighters battled high winds in an effort to bring the blaze under control. When police arrived, most of the 2-storey farmhouse had already been destroyed.

RCMP say the bodies of two people were found inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.

Autopsies will be performed and police are working with the coroner's office to confirm the victims' identities.