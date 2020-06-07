Two Arrested for Flight from Police & Drugs in Woodstock, NB

The Woodstock Police Force arrested a 36 year-old female on Friday in relation to flight from police and probation violation. They also arrested a 21 year-old male for flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and probation violation.

Both arrests relate to ongoing police investigations by Woodstock Police Force and RCMP J DIV West.

Both the man & the woman were found in possession of drugs subsequent to their arrest and search. Woodstock Police Force members seized illegal substances believed to be cocaine, crystal meth, methamphetamine pills, and various prescription pills. Several weapons were also seized.

The woman was released on conditions to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court at a later date. The man was remanded into custody for a bail hearing next week.

Charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are anticipated, said police. The investigation continues.

The Woodstock Police Force said flight from police with a motorized vehicle is a serious criminal offence that poses safety risks to the public, drivers, and police officers.

Anyone with information about persons who commit flight from police or who may have information about the possession, sale, or distribution of illegal drugs in our community are encouraged to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit online at www.crimenb.ca.