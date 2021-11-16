A tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning, November 16 in Island Falls, blocking both lanes of traffic for almost 90 minutes.

The Maine State Police were called to the scene at mile marker 276 around 5:48 a.m. Trooper Tim Saucier responded to the incident and did the investigation.

Officials said 27-year-old Rayon Pyne from Brooklyn, New York lost control of his tractor trailer due to the icy road. The vehicle hit a guardrail and came to rest, blocking two lanes of traffic on the Interstate. He was not injured, said police.

Pyne was driving a 1998 International Tractor hauling a box trailer (owned by R Pyne Trucking Corp from Horsehead, New York). The rig was towed away due to disabling damage.

