Three-Vehicle Crash in Mapleton Sends Two People to Hospital

Maine State Police say two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash on the Mapleton Road near the Mapleton-Presque Isle line.

Police and emergency responders were called to the crash at around 1:00 p.m., according to a news release from Corporal Nicolas Casavant. It had been snowing for several hours and the road surface was slippery.

The preliminary investigation found that 40-year-old Winston Reed of Presque Isle was operating a 2013 Ford Ambulance eastbound on Route 163 when he crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, Casavant said.

The ambulance struck a 2015 Kia Forte driven by 37-year-old Sonja Hutchinson of Ashland. After striking the car, the ambulance then collided with a 2020 Jeep Compass operated by 34-year-old Ryan Ashby of Mapleton, causing both the Jeep and the ambulance to leave the roadway.

Ashby and Reed were both transported by Presque Isle Fire & Ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with what police called “non-life threatening injuries.” Both drivers had been wearing their seat belts.

Hutchinson was apparently not seriously injured.

State Trooper Matt Curtin investigated at scene and the investigation continues. Presque Isle Police Department and Ashland Ambulance also responded to the crash.