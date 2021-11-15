The first snowfall of the season Monday led to numerous vehicle crashes in Aroostook County, including one in Mapleton that sent two people to the hospital.

Maine State Police say they were called to eight separate crashes from Stacyville to Mapleton between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Three of these crashes involved two occupants in each sustaining injuries, according to St. Josh Haines of Troop F.

A crash involing a Presque Isle Ambulance on the Mapleton Road around 1:00 p.m. required the occupants to be transported to Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital with what police called “non-life threatening injuries.” The Mapleton Road near the Presque Isle line was closed for a time while the accident scene was cleared.

Two other crashes were rollovers with no injuries and four involved vehicles that slid off the road with no damage, Sgt. Haines said.

As road conditions deteriorate in the coming weeks, State Police urge motorists to leave earlier and drive with caution anticipating slippery road conditions.

