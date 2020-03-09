Three Tractors Stolen in Gregg Settlement, New Brunswick

Two farming tractors and a lawn tractor were stolen from a home in Gregg Settlement, New Brunswick around December 30, 2019.

The tractors are a 2016 John Deere bucket tractor, a 2016 John Deere brush hog tractor and a non-functional 2016 John Deere lawn tractor

Contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 if you have any information about these thefts. You can remain anonymous by Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.