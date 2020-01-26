Three Arrested in Woodstock for Meth Possession

The Woodstock Police Force received a complaint of illicit drug possession on Thursday, January 23rd.

Following an investigation, police arrested two females, aged 46 and 41, for possession of methamphetamine

A subsequent search warrant was then executed at a residence on Prince William Street in Woodstock where a 48-year old male was also arrested for methamphetamine possession. The three were released on conditions to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court at a future date. The three are expected to be charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the sale and distribution of illegal drugs is encouraged to contact Woodstock Police at 1-506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 22-TIPS(8477) or online at www.crimenb.ca.