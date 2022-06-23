Maine Woman Critically Injured When Car Collides With Wrecker in Woodstock

Maine Woman Critically Injured When Car Collides With Wrecker in Woodstock

Oxford County Sheriff's Office

A 22-year-old Newry woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday in the western Maine town of Woodstock.

The crash happened shortly before noon near South Main Street and Andrews Road.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Honda Civic was attempting to make a left turn and drove into the path of a flatbed wrecker. The wrecker hit the passenger’s side of the car.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office
loading...

The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Kaiya Corriveau Edwards of Newry, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center. Police said her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Family members said Edwards, who was just recently married, was undergoing surgery at the Portland hospital. There's no word on her condition today.

 

The driver of the wrecker, 47-year-old Jonathan Merchant of Rumford, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from the Rumford hospital, police said.

The car was demolished. The Dodge Ram flatbed wrecker, owned by Adley's Wrecker Service out of Rumford, had significant front end damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

2022 Maine 4th of July Fireworks Displays

Here is a list of upcoming Independence Day fireworks displays in Central Maine and beyond. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have a fireworks display you would like added, feel free to email cooper.fox@townsquaremedia.com

Here Are 30 Maine Restaurants Our Parents Took Us to When We Were Growing Up

Have you ever wondered if those restaurants your parents took you to when you were younger are still here in Maine? Do they look the same? Does the food still taste super yummy? Here Are 30 Maine restaurants our Parents took us to when we were growing up, Let the nostalgia begin!
Filed Under: crash, maine, woman hospitalized, Woodstock
Categories: Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top