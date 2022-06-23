A 22-year-old Newry woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday in the western Maine town of Woodstock.

The crash happened shortly before noon near South Main Street and Andrews Road.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Honda Civic was attempting to make a left turn and drove into the path of a flatbed wrecker. The wrecker hit the passenger’s side of the car.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Oxford County Sheriff's Office loading...

The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Kaiya Corriveau Edwards of Newry, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center. Police said her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Family members said Edwards, who was just recently married, was undergoing surgery at the Portland hospital. There's no word on her condition today.

The driver of the wrecker, 47-year-old Jonathan Merchant of Rumford, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from the Rumford hospital, police said.

The car was demolished. The Dodge Ram flatbed wrecker, owned by Adley's Wrecker Service out of Rumford, had significant front end damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

2022 Maine 4th of July Fireworks Displays Here is a list of upcoming Independence Day fireworks displays in Central Maine and beyond. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have a fireworks display you would like added, feel free to email cooper.fox@townsquaremedia.com